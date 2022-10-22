Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $522.66 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $525.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

