NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 42.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after buying an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1,801.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 162,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 739.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 99,026 shares in the last quarter.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

