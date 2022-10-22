NovaGold Resources (NG) and Its Rivals Financial Review

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NovaGold Resources to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05% NovaGold Resources Competitors -130.32% 0.38% 0.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NovaGold Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 570 2962 3743 78 2.45

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 70.66%. Given NovaGold Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$40.54 million -32.53 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.50 billion $108.31 million -4.65

NovaGold Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NovaGold Resources competitors beat NovaGold Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

