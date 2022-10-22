Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.08.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

