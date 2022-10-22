NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
NVR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,582.00.
NVR Trading Up 2.2 %
NVR stock opened at $4,046.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,238.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVR
In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of NVR
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $50,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,575,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
