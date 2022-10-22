NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NVR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,582.00.

NVR Trading Up 2.2 %

NVR stock opened at $4,046.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,238.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $82.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVR will post 484.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $50,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,575,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

