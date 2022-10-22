NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lowered to Neutral at KGI Securities

KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.17.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.83. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

