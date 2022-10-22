Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0583

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $293.10 million and $23.51 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.64 or 0.06845281 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00061116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05732876 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $20,954,652.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.