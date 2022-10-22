Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 1,496 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,426 ($17.23).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 422,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £2,721,925.80 ($3,288,938.86).

OCDO opened at GBX 484.60 ($5.86) on Monday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 631.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 801.85. The company has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

