Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

