OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.79.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $98.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.49%.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 45,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

