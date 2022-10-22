OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OGE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. OGE Energy has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

