Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Okta by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

Insider Activity

Okta Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.