Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.12

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.12 and traded as high as $27.07. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 987 shares trading hands.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

