OMG Network Reaches Market Cap of $221.41 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00008238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $221.41 million and $24.61 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007351 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000196 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.