OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $53.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Compass Point to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.41% from the stock’s current price.

OMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on OneMain to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

OMF opened at $30.92 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

