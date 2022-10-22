ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $56.60 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

