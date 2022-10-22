ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barclays

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.09.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $188,577,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $2,543,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 24.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

