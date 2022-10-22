Ontology Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $182.36 million and $10.64 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.85 or 0.06851075 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081678 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00060943 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.