Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Shares Down 2.6%

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.11). 1,417,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,571,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Open Orphan Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £62.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Get Open Orphan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Open Orphan

In other news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan bought 510,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,020.40 ($61,648.62).

About Open Orphan

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Orphan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Orphan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.