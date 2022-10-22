Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 121.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 1,015.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Open Text by 114.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Open Text Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.44%.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.