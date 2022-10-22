OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

OptiNose Stock Performance

OPTN stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $268.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.08.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. Equities analysts predict that OptiNose will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OptiNose

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $171,198.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,003.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $84,003.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $171,198.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,003.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,531 shares of company stock valued at $300,182 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $4,940,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 82,558 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Stories

