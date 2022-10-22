Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 669,441 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $24.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

