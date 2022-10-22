Orbler (ORBR) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Orbler has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $1.66 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $6.74 or 0.00035086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

