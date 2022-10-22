Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.31

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.31 and last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 1935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.10.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $12.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 33.02%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

