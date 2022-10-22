Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.53

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 12025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oriental Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Oriental Land Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Oriental Land Company Profile
Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.