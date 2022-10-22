Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.53

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 12025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oriental Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oriental Land ( OTCMKTS:OLCLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $757.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.29 million. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities analysts expect that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

