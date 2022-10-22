Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.56 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 224,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 911,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).
Osirium Technologies Trading Down 15.4 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.11.
About Osirium Technologies
Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.
