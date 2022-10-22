Osmosis Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Osmosis has a total market cap of $330.50 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00006095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

