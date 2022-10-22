Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

