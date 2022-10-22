Oxen Achieves Market Cap of $12.56 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $201,905.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,156.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00269166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00114054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00732717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00556966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00241586 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,387,308 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

