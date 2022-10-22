Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $146,869.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,233.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00271736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00118528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00736513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00567962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00245610 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,397,446 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.