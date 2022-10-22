Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.25-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE OXM traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 155,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,967. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $851,250 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $6,281,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

