PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 610 ($7.37) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
PageGroup Stock Down 2.7 %
PAGE opened at GBX 400 ($4.83) on Tuesday. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356.80 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 691 ($8.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 404.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 434.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00.
PageGroup Increases Dividend
About PageGroup
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
