Panmure Gordon Upgrades NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) to Buy

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($77.94) to GBX 5,200 ($62.83) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,531.33.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of NXGPF opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.