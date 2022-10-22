Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.59

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 37716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Par Pacific by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $16,796,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Par Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

