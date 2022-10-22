PARSIQ Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. PARSIQ has a market cap of $16.49 million and $1.40 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

