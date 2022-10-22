Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 20,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of TGB opened at $1.12 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

About Taseko Mines

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

