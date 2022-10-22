Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,686 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,280,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,062 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 87,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $135,911.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,569.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $622.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

