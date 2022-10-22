PAX Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $536.52 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,649.76 or 0.08606598 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $536.52 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

