Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYCR. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 1.0 %

PYCR stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,016,508 shares of company stock worth $136,129,454. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

