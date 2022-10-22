PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

PDCE stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.50.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,577,831.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $472,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,577,831.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,430. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.