Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.
Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.02 and a 52-week high of C$53.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders have purchased 252 shares of company stock worth $10,343 in the last three months.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
