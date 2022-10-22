PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of PENN opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

