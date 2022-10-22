Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077 ($13.01).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 975 ($11.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Susan Davy acquired 17 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). In other Pennon Group news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,906 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.84), for a total value of £28,478.80 ($34,411.31). Also, insider Susan Davy bought 17 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 787 ($9.51) on Monday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 735 ($8.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 884.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 980.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15,740.00.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

