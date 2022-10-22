Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Cuts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400,669 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.53% of Atmos Energy worth $82,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.74. 740,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,086. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average of $113.11.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.