Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 491,426 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $78,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.9 %

CVS stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,919,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

