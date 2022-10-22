Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 50,888 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,888 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 1.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $76,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,413,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CASY traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.53. 205,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,805. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $223.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

