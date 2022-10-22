PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on the stock.

PensionBee Group Stock Performance

LON PBEE opened at GBX 52 ($0.63) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.80. PensionBee Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.80 ($1.82). The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of £115.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.37.

Get PensionBee Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lara Oyesanya bought 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £9,999.60 ($12,082.65).

About PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.