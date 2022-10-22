Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 766,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after buying an additional 761,366 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.