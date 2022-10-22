PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,310 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,697. The company has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average of $169.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.