Performa Ltd US LLC Buys 18,900 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Oatly Group accounts for 0.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 10.30.

Oatly Group Trading Down 2.8 %

OTLY traded down 0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching 2.05. 1,135,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 2.04 and a 12-month high of 14.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.53.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The firm had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.